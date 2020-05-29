Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orange Fine Cars

647-797-0001

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5063310
  • Stock #: 1209
  • VIN: 1VWCS7A32FC116619
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE **

2015 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Highline BLACK ON BLACK  THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION  ,REAR CAM,SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , HEATED/POWER  SEATS , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY  WHEELS,   KEYLESS GO  & Much more ..

 

 Vehicle comes with a  FREE  ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.

All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed  and 100 %  Canadian vehicles .

OOP QUEBEC VEHICLE 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

ORANGE FINE CARS 

 

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For  all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.

WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS !

WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!

 

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA  MEMBERS  **  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee  .

 

Please  contact us at :

Cell    -  647  797  0001 

Office  -  905  499  4777 

Toll Free  - 1(844)  394  4414  

                      

Orange Fine Cars 

69  Eastern Avenue  , Suite # 210 

Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9

Located near Queen and Kennedy.

 

Hours  of operation : 

Mon To  Fri  : 10AM  7 PM                  

Sat  : 11 AM -5 PM 

(Sunday By Appointment only)

@orangefinecars

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orange Fine Cars

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 106,800 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger G...
 58,850 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 36,300 KM
$17,699 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-797-XXXX

(click to show)

647-797-0001

Quick Links
Directions Inventory