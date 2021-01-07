Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

98,066 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6439347
  • VIN: 1VWAV7A31FC045346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,066 KM

Vehicle Description

 2015 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT TDI DIESEL/TRENDLINE/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/EXTERIOR GREY/INTERIOR BLACK/CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN***$15999***

 

 BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

  2 year power train warranty 

*** TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

