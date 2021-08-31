Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

141,137 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI|HIGHLINE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|REARVIEW|

2015 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI|HIGHLINE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|REARVIEW|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,137KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,137 KM

Vehicle Description

The Passat is the largest passenger car in the Volkswagen line-up. It has all the refinements and technology expected of a sophisticated German vehicle, but is now built in the USA specifically for the North American driver. This 2015 Volkswagen Passat is offered as a front-wheel drive four-door sedan powered by a 170-horsepower, 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Standard safety features  include six airbags, four-wheel-disc anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, engine immobilizer and an intelligent crash response system that unlocks all doors, shuts off fuel and electrical supply and turns on the hazard lights. Standard creature comfort features include front and rear center armrests, trip computer, keyless entry, automatic headlights with coming home function, cruise control and Bluetooth phone connectivity. 


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

