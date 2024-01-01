Menu
ACCIDENT FREE SUPER CLEAN! MEW CAR TRADE IN FROM TESLA! 7 PASSANGER SEATING, ACURA HONDA RELIABLE! COMES FILLY CERTIFED WITH LOW KM AND GOOD TIRES AND GOOD BRAKES! FINANCING AVAILABLE UPTO 72 months and open term loans that can be paid off at any time. THESE SUV LAST FOREVER AND THIS ONE IS WELL MAINTAINED WITH LOW KM COMES WITH BOTH KEYS AND REMOTE CAR STARTER.

2016 Acura MDX

124,386 KM

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

124,386KM
Used
VIN 5FRYD4H28GB504777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Tires: P245/60R18 AS

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Adaptive suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
4.33 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2575 kg
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock

Additional Features

BLUETOOTH AUDIO
grade logic control
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
8 speakers including subwoofer
USB device connector
Integrated Dynamics System (IDS)
SIRI Eyes Free and E-mail/SMS text capability
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters
shift hold control and hill start assist
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3/WMA audio system -inc: 432-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2016 Acura MDX