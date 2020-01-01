Menu
2016 Acura TLX

74,220 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX

Tech

2016 Acura TLX

Tech

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6282759
  • VIN: 19UUB1F5XGA800766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Acura TLX w/Tech Pkg/NAVI/SUNROOF/AUTO /PUSH BUTTON START/BLUETOOTH/EXTERIOR BLACK/INTERIOR BLACK/NAVI/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HEATED/CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN***$14999***

SOLD CERTIFIED. COMES LOADED WITH, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, MEMORY SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

This is the ideal car for a family. With all the creature comforts and technology, it's fun to drive. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable Car, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Acura TL

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild    your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 **TWO year power train warranty

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

