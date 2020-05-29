Menu
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Group Inc

647-922-7575

2016 Audi A4

S-LINE | QUATTRO | SUNROOF | PUSH BUTTON START

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

  • 81,460KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5054121
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL4GN009336
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS! ONE ONWER, EXCELLENT CONDITION! S-LINE, SUNROOF, QUATTRO AND MORE!

 

FINANCE FROM RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C. ALL CREDITS APPROVED! GOOD, BAD, NEW OR BRUISED CREDIT.... APPROVED! WARRANTY PACKAGES UPTO 36 MONTHS. GAP INSURANACE AVAILABLE!

 

 

73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9

OPEN 7 DAYS AWEEK

CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575

 

 

PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

