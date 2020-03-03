Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive accident free/navi/s roof

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive accident free/navi/s roof

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,070KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707072
  • Stock #: 1203
  • VIN: WBA8E3C54GK502342
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** ACCIDENT FREE **CERTIFIED** CLEAN CARFAX**

   2016 BMW 328 I XDRIVE(AWD) .BLACK  ON BLACK  CANADIAN VEHICLE  EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF,

LEATHER  SEATS , BLUETOOTH , HEATED  FRONT SEATS , ALLOY WHEELS , MEMORY  SEAT , KEYLESS GO & MUCH MORE .

 All vehicles come with a   FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK  ** History report.

All vehicles  Are Professionally  Detailed and 100 %  Canadian vehicles .

 SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

OOP QUEBEC VEHICLE.

 

PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.

WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS ! WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA MEMBERS  ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee  .

 

Please  contact us at :

Cell    - 647 797  0001

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

