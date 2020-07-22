Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

45,288 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i XDRIVE M-PACKAGE FULLY LOADED $26999

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i XDRIVE M-PACKAGE FULLY LOADED $26999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678799
  • VIN: WBA8E3G58GNT80898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 3 SERIES 328i XDrive M-PACKAGE I SEDAN I HEADS UP DISPLAY I NAV I BACK UP CAMERA I SINGLE OWNER I LEATHERE I  SUNROOF $$$26999

 

You're going to love this 2016 BMW 328ix Drive

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 BMW 340 ix Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2016 BMW 328ix Drive comes fully equipped with :Navigation W/Hard Drive, Outside temperature display,Active Blind Spot Detection, Cruise Control,  Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power sunroof, Power passenger seat, Heated Seats Driver & Passenger, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote key-less entry, Front Live Video Camera, Heads Up Display, All wheel Drive, Leather Interior & much much more

 

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $26,999.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 BMW 328ixDrive

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 2 year power train warranty

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 45,288 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 56,057 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 S
 172,612 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory