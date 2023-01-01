2016 BMW 3 Series

$26,980 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9519430

9519430 Stock #: V-72539

V-72539 VIN: WBA8E3G56GNT77160

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 98,305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.