Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 528

45,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 528

2016 BMW 528

i xDrive M POWER | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 528

i xDrive M POWER | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | NAV

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 8080174
  2. 8080174
  3. 8080174
  4. 8080174
  5. 8080174
  6. 8080174
  7. 8080174
  8. 8080174
  9. 8080174
  10. 8080174
  11. 8080174
  12. 8080174
  13. 8080174
  14. 8080174
  15. 8080174
  16. 8080174
  17. 8080174
  18. 8080174
  19. 8080174
  20. 8080174
  21. 8080174
  22. 8080174
  23. 8080174
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8080174
  • Stock #: 16-42843
  • VIN: WBA5A7C51GG642843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,277 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 120,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 56,616 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 98,548 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory