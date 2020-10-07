Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

67,091 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6154338
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB1G7103546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,091 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT  I AUTO I BACK UP CAMERA I BLUETOOTH I BLACK WITH INTERIOR I FWD I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN***$9999****

 BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

  **2 year power train warranty

 

 **LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

 

 **WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

