Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

56,057 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6349457
  • VIN: 1G1BC5SMXG7247937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,057 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS I AUTO I BACK UP CAMERA I BLUETOOTH I BLACK WITH INTERIOR I FWD I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN***$10999****

 BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

  **2 year power train warranty

 

 **LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

 

 **WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 65,044 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 106,367 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Toua...
 0 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory