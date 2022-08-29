Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

220,451 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

LT | BLUETOOTH | B/U CAM | CRUISE CONTROL | LOADED

LT | BLUETOOTH | B/U CAM | CRUISE CONTROL | LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,451KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9263020
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB9G7102161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,451 KM

Vehicle Description

***WINTER AS-IS SPECIAL***

BUY AT HOME EXPERIENCE

Experience a new way of buying. Toronto Cars Sales is here to provide you with a hassle free buying experience and  facilitate your purchase from the convenience of your home. It's as simple as these four following steps :

1) Pick your vehicle and get a quote2) Book an appointment for a vehicle tour at your home 3) Complete all the documents via (docusign or at home signing system)4) Have the vehicle delivered to your driveway!

TORONTO CAR SALES & AUTO  SERVICES has been serving GTA for the past 15 years with quality used cars. We are a trusted family owned and operated business. TEAM TCS is committed to helping you with all of your automotive needs during these challenging times. We offer competitive prices. We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory. 

As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars ($999.00). Certification is NOT mandatory. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product.

****************************************************************************************************

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and / or typography mistakes found on all of our pages. Prices may change without notice to keep up with current market prices. To ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!

*******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

