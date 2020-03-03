2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Trax LT, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD. Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
