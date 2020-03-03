Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT / REAR CAM / BLUETOOTH / VERY CLEAN /

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT / REAR CAM / BLUETOOTH / VERY CLEAN /

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

1-800-813-1669

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  51,108KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4725201
  Stock #: 229877A
  VIN: 3GNCJLSB1GL204580
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Chevrolet Trax LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Trax LT, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD. Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

