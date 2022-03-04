$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-235-2864
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8592269
- Stock #: 16-73527
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB9GL273527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16-73527
- Mileage 76,244 KM
Vehicle Description
AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks
2) Low no haggle pricing
3) 7 day exchange policy
4) No charge job loss protection
Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/
AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.