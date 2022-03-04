2016 Dodge Charger

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8592674

8592674 Stock #: P06A3373T

P06A3373T VIN: 2C3CDXHG5GH114534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,562 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Interior remote start Navigation System Door Map Pockets Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

