2016 Dodge Charger

129,562 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT, Navi, Sunroof, Remote Start, Bluetooth!

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT, Navi, Sunroof, Remote Start, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8592674
  Stock #: P06A3373T
  VIN: 2C3CDXHG5GH114534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,562 KM

Vehicle Description

$89 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Power Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - uConnect with 8.4 Inch Touchscreen -Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Bright Dual Exhaust Tips - Am/Fm/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
remote start
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

