2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Superior Auto Group Inc

69 EASTERN AVE, BRAMPTON, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,430KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481979
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR100854
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Superior Auto Group Inc. is a family owned and operated business. With over 25 combined years of experience in the auto industry we strive to give you the best service possible. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

BEST PRICING POLICY. We offer the best pricing upfront, no negotiations needed! NO HASSLE & PRESSURE FREE ENVIRONMENT!  

ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED! 

 Financing available for all types of credits. $0 DOWN OPTION AVAILABLE O.A.C. Rates starting from only 4.99% 

WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 36 MONTHS!***ALL VEHICLES ARE SUBJECT TO $499 ADMINISTRATION AND DOCUMENTATION FEES.***

 PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

 

 SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC

 69 EASTERN AVE, BRAMPTON ON SUITE 203  L6W 1X9

CALL OR TEXT AMAN @ 647-922-7575

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

