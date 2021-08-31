Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,938 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 7 PASSENGER | HEATED MIRRORS | BLUETOOTH |

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 7 PASSENGER | HEATED MIRRORS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656055
  • Stock #: 16-62521
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR362521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,938 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Dodge Caravan comes with 7 passenger, tilt steering, bluetooth, voice recognition, heated mirrors, steering mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power steering, alloy wheels, cruise control. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

