2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus, Customer Preferred Pkg, Navi!
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,857 KM
Vehicle Description
**Single DVD Entertainment Group + UConnect Hands Free Group** $89 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package - Premium Interior Accents - Bright Side Roof Rails - Leather Front Bucket Seats with Suede Insert - Fog Lights - 2nd and 3rd Row Stow n Go with Tailgate Seats - Second Row Stow n Go Bucket Seats - Power Second Row Window - Air Conditioning with Manual TriZone Temperature Control - Leather Wrapped Shift Knob - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Power 2 Way Driver Lumbar Adjust - Power 8 Way Adjustable Driver Seat - Power Third Row Quarter Vented Windows - Power Windows with Front One Touch Down - Rear Air Conditioning with Heater - Sunscreen Glass UConnect Hands Free Group - Bluetooth Streaming Audio - Remote USB port - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Microphone - Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming Single DVD Entertainment - SecondRow overhead 9 Inch VGA Video Screen - High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Input - 115 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Second Row Overhead DVD Console - 6 Speakers - Radio 430 6.5 Inch Touchscreen - AM/FM/CD/HardDrive - Parkview Rear Back Up Camera CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Keyless Entry - 2nd Row Bench Seats with Rear 60/40 Stow'n Go - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
