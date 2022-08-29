$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9060331
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT125523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 6,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | LOW KMs- ONLY 6,400KMs !!!!!! | ***12 Month Warranty Included In Price | Loaded | Blacktop Package | Black Premium Cloth | Heated Seats | 7 Seater | 8.4 Inch Uconnect Touch Screen | Bluetooth| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2016 Dodge Journey SXT Blacktop Package for only $18,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (E7) with Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, RADIO: 8.4 INCH UCONNECT TOUCH SCREEN W/BLUETOOTH, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, BLACKTOP PACKAGE FEATURING Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, AND MUCH MORE!!! Only 6,400KMs! Very clean throughout! Comes Safety Certified with CARFAX!
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
