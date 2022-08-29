Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

6,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT125523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 6,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | LOW KMs- ONLY 6,400KMs !!!!!! | ***12 Month Warranty Included In Price | Loaded | Blacktop Package | Black Premium Cloth | Heated Seats | 7 Seater | 8.4 Inch Uconnect Touch Screen | Bluetooth| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2016 Dodge Journey SXT Blacktop Package for only $18,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (E7) with Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, RADIO: 8.4 INCH UCONNECT TOUCH SCREEN W/BLUETOOTH, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, BLACKTOP PACKAGE FEATURING Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, AND MUCH MORE!!! Only 6,400KMs! Very clean throughout! Comes Safety Certified with CARFAX!

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

