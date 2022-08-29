Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,688

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1667881020
  2. 1667881020
  3. 1667881020
  4. 1667881020
  5. 1667881020
  6. 1667881020
  7. 1667881020
  8. 1667881020
  9. 1667881020
  10. 1667881020
  11. 1667881020
  12. 1667881020
  13. 1667881020
  14. 1667881020
  15. 1667881020
  16. 1667881020
  17. 1667881020
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,688

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9263515
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT102407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified - 7 Seater - Air Conditioning - Cruise Control - Keyless Entry - Power Windows - Carfax Available - Extended Warranty Included in the price

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for only $14,688 Plus HST and Licensing. Equipped with a 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine Automatic Transmission Vehicle Options : Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering and much more. 

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2015 Toyota Camry XLE
 41,320 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 99,320 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS RWD
 123,800 KM
$14,480 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory