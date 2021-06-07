Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CREW 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CREW 4WD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7321874
  • Stock #: 21143
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0GFC85709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21143
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 31,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 47,000 KM
$28,700 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE
 97,000 KM
$11,700 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory