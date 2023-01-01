Menu
2016 Ford Focus

71,787 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

ST ST | MANUAL | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS |

2016 Ford Focus

ST ST | MANUAL | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10146090
  • Stock #: 16-72802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,787 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford Focus ST is equipped with features such as manual transmission, rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags, alloy wheels. Call to book your test drive today!




AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

