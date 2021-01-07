Menu
2016 Ford Transit

211,696 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

No Accident|T-250|Low Roof |Swing-Out RH Door

2016 Ford Transit

No Accident|T-250|Low Roof |Swing-Out RH Door

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380786
  • Stock #: 1102
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZG1GKB39440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1102
  • Mileage 211,696 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle  Really clean T250 with built in Storage! 

 

- Grey Cloth interior,

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Bluetooth,  

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify & e tested.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Low Roof
T250
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

