2016 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083284

9083284 Stock #: 21928

21928 VIN: 1FTYE2CM4GKB42932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 225,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.