<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Accord LX, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable ride while saving at the pump.</p><p>This Accord LX comes packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. With a comfortable, heated drivers seat, youll arrive at your destination feeling relaxed. Staying connected is a breeze with Bluetooth connectivity, and the SiriusXM radio will keep you entertained on long drives. The power windows, locks, and mirrors add to the convenience, while the anti-lock brakes and traction control provide peace of mind. With 142,000km on the odometer, this Accord is ready for many more miles of reliable service.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2016 Honda Accord LX:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy during those cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming on the go.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Access various entertainment channels wherever you drive.</li><li><strong>Power Seats:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with easy power adjustments.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes & Traction Control:</strong> Drive confidently knowing you have the latest safety features.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped Honda Accord. Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today to see it in person!</p><p>COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</p>

2016 Honda Accord

142,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord

LX

12005932

2016 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F37GA800042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HON16
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
2016 Honda Accord