2016 Honda Accord
LX
2016 Honda Accord
LX
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HON16
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Accord LX, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable ride while saving at the pump.
This Accord LX comes packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. With a comfortable, heated driver's seat, you'll arrive at your destination feeling relaxed. Staying connected is a breeze with Bluetooth connectivity, and the SiriusXM radio will keep you entertained on long drives. The power windows, locks, and mirrors add to the convenience, while the anti-lock brakes and traction control provide peace of mind. With 142,000km on the odometer, this Accord is ready for many more miles of reliable service.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2016 Honda Accord LX:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those cold Canadian winters.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming on the go.
- SiriusXM Radio: Access various entertainment channels wherever you drive.
- Power Seats: Find the perfect driving position with easy power adjustments.
- Anti-Lock Brakes & Traction Control: Drive confidently knowing you have the latest safety features.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped Honda Accord. Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today to see it in person!
COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
