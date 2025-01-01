Menu
<p>2016 HONDA CIVIC TOURING EQUIPPED WITH 1.5 LITRE ENGINE SIZE WITH TURBO, HAS LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS,  KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, RAIN SENSOR, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, TURN SIGNAL CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGER, LANE DEPARTURE, AUTO BRAKE HOLD, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,  COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2016 Honda Civic

142,500 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Touring

12513595

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F93GH100047

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

2016 HONDA CIVIC TOURING EQUIPPED WITH 1.5 LITRE ENGINE SIZE WITH TURBO, HAS LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS,  KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, RAIN SENSOR, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, TURN SIGNAL CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGER, LANE DEPARTURE, AUTO BRAKE HOLD, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,  COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

647-401-6131
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2016 Honda Civic