2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX | SUNROOF | PUSH START |

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX | SUNROOF | PUSH START |

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,829KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4495758
  • Stock #: 006219T
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80GH006219
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ACCIDENT AND ONLY 1 OWNER! Fully Safety Certified with a new battery, 4 newly installed and balanced tires, new wiper blades, a fresh new oil change and a full vehicle detailing! '
Such great convenient features this civic has that you will LOVE! Like: Back up camera, Lane watch camera, Powered sunroof/Moonroof, Comfortable Heated Seats, Brake Hold, ECO Mode, Sport Mode, Touch screen double-din deck, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI, Digital speedometer, GORGEOUS Alloy Wheels, Cruise control, Steering wheel controls, AM/FM, and SO SO MUCH MORE! Dont miss out on this gorgeous Civic!! Come in today and test drive it asap!


Family Honda is also the home of FAMILY VALUE PRICING (FVP) to make your purchasing experience as positive and enjoyable as possible, we’ve already gathered all the competitors pricing and priced our vehicles accordingly! Which means you will ALWAYS have a fantastic price right from the start! Save the hassle of negotiating and have the peace of mind that we already have aggressive prices in place on any of our vehicles!


***At Family Honda, we welcome all Trade-Ins, simply bring in your vehicle and we will buy it, even if you don’t buy ours!!***


All our pre-owned vehicles have a multi-point inspection done, and Fully Safety Certified and CarFAX Verified for your purchasing peace of mind. Shop, compare and then come and see us- you'll be glad you did. Book your viewing appointment today! Family Honda is synonymous with world-class service and a part of the Policaro Automotive Group, with more than 40 years of industry experience, we invite you to come experience it for yourself!


The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise dedicated to the future of mobility. Retail, business and software solutions with a commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. We recognize that outstanding customer satisfaction lies in the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience. We support and respect the communities we serve, becoming partners in effecting positive change in society. In quest of our mission we live by the highest standards of professional ethics, honesty and integrity. This we promise and this we deliver.


PASSION. PERFORMANCE. PROMISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Family Honda

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

