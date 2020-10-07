Menu
2016 Honda Civic

153,359 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX I SUNROOF I SIDE & BACK CAMER I ALLOYA I

2016 Honda Civic

EX I SUNROOF I SIDE & BACK CAMER I ALLOYA I

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,359KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6121224
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76GH014963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CIVIC EX I APPLE & ANDROID PLAY I BLACK IN WHITE I  SUNROOF I  BACK UP CAMERA I ONE OWNER I SIDEVIEW CAMERA I  PUSH START I CERTIFIED $11999

 

You're going to love this 2016 Honda Civic EX  

 

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Honda Civic EX Powered with a 2.0 L 4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2016 Honda Civic EX, comes fully equipped with Heated Front Seat, Rear View Camera ,Side-View Camera, Sunroof, Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!

 

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $11,999.00

 

Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda Civic

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

*2 year power train warranty

 

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

***WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 

**www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

