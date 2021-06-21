Menu
2016 Honda Civic

82,902 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX NO ACCIDENT ALLOY AUTO APPLE PLAY CERTI $13999

2016 Honda Civic

LX NO ACCIDENT ALLOY AUTO APPLE PLAY CERTI $13999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7501926
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH029744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,902 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CIVIC LX I NO ACCIDENT I AUTO I ALLOY I APPLE & ANDROID PLAY I BLACK IN BLACK I  BACK UP CAMERA I ONE OWNER  I CERTIFIED $13999

 

You're going to love this 2016 Honda Civic LX  

 

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Honda Civic LX Powered with a 2.0 L 4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2016 Honda Civic LX, comes fully equipped with Heated Front Seat, Rear View Camera , Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $13999.00

 

Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda Civic

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

*2 year power train warranty

 

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

