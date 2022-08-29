$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2016 Honda Civic
LX
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
64,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CIVIC LOW KMS 64000 LX MODEL WITH APPLE CAR PLAY COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
