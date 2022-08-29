Menu
2016 Honda Civic

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202117
  • Stock #: HC7
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99GH112283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic, 4-door, Touring trim,Good  Condition Features Include:
- Turbocharged
- Automatic transmission
- Alloy wheels
- Leather interior
- Power front seats
- Heated seats
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Dual-zone climate control
- Heated powered door mirrors
- Wireless phone charging
- Satellite navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Blindspot / backup camera
- Premium sound system
- SiriusXM
- Keyless entry
- Back-up camera
- Cruise control
- Lane-keeping assist
- Lane departure warning
- Brake assist
- Stability control
- Rain sensing wipers 

90 Days In Shop Bumper To bumper Warranty

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

