$22,900+ tax & licensing
905-463-0928
2016 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
- Listing ID: 9202117
- Stock #: HC7
- VIN: 2HGFC1F99GH112283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic, 4-door, Touring trim,Good Condition Features Include:
- Turbocharged
- Automatic transmission
- Alloy wheels
- Leather interior
- Power front seats
- Heated seats
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Dual-zone climate control
- Heated powered door mirrors
- Wireless phone charging
- Satellite navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Blindspot / backup camera
- Premium sound system
- SiriusXM
- Keyless entry
- Back-up camera
- Cruise control
- Lane-keeping assist
- Lane departure warning
- Brake assist
- Stability control
- Rain sensing wipers
90 Days In Shop Bumper To bumper Warranty
Vehicle Features
