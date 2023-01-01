Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

117,904 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L | Low Km | Sun Roof | AWD

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L | Low Km | Sun Roof | AWD

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404726
  • Stock #: 1704
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H74GH117534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- AWD,
- Cruise Control,
- Right Side view Mirror Camera,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera, 
- Dual Zone Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Heated Windshield,
- Front Heated seats,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Honda link,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more




BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

