2016 Honda CR-V

141,903 KM

Touring SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8802869
  Stock #: 16-08792
  VIN: 5J6RM4H99GL808792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-08792
  • Mileage 141,903 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Honda CRV is equipped with features such as sunroof, rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, leather seats, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering, power driver seat.Call to book your test drive today!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
CVT

