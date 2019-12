2016 Honda Odyssey

Only 1 Previous Owner!!! Work performed on this beauty includes brand new windshield wipers, has a passed safety inspection performed by one of our industry technicians. This vehicle has fresh gas as well as a fresh new oil change. LOADED with convenient features like: Rear Entertainment system, Back up camera, Powered Leather and Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking sensors, Powered Sunroof/Moonroof, Powered trunk open/close, Powered sliding doors, Push to start button, Alloy Rims, Dual climate control, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Folding 3rd row seats for extra cargo space! AM/FM, XM, CD, AUX, and so so much more!





