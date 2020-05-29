Menu
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,268KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5119955
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H69GB506166
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

New arrival is a one owner, 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L 8 passengers in great shape inside out. Fully loaded with leather seats, heated seats, power front seats, back up camera, sunroof, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, CD player, DVD entertainment system, rear and front parking sensors, power sliding doors, power tailgate, and much more.

 

For Carfax history report please visit the link below

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=gLVjCMtEjKV3UDnpQpcF6exOy8aDziia

 

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.

No admin fees no hidden fees.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

