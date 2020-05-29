2016 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New arrival is a one owner, 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L 8 passengers in great shape inside out. Fully loaded with leather seats, heated seats, power front seats, back up camera, sunroof, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, CD player, DVD entertainment system, rear and front parking sensors, power sliding doors, power tailgate, and much more.
For Carfax history report please visit the link below
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=gLVjCMtEjKV3UDnpQpcF6exOy8aDziia
Financing and extended warranty is available.
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
No admin fees no hidden fees.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
We are located:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Cartownmotors.ca
