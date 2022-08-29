Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

179,512 KM

Details Description

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

SE

2016 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

179,512KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9093763
  Stock #: D6A9F0
  VIN: 5FNRL5H36GB502792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 179,512 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! Great 8 seater family minivan. 2016 Honda Odyssey SE. Clean in and out. No rust on body. 179,512 kms. Runs excellent, no issues. Loaded with backup camera, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power seats, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, CD/AUX, A/C, steering wheel audio, phone, and cruise controls. Reliable and spacious vehicle.
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $21,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

