2016 Honda Odyssey

150,713 KM

Details Description

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

150,713KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118993
  • Stock #: 358709
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63GB509550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,713 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! Perfect 8 seater family minivan. 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L. Grey on Beige Leather Seats. Mint condition in and out. No accidents. 150,713 kms, run great with no issues. Fully loaded with Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Sideview Cameras, Parking Sensors, Cool Storage Box, Keyless Entry & Ignition, Push Button Start, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, and much more!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $25,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

