60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | No Accidents | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2016 Hyundai Elantra that is well equipped with Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and XM Radio. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is ranked as one of the most reliable new cars available on the market. Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top.
If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
