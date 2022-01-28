Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

165,751 KM

Details

$11,979

+ tax & licensing
$11,979

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,979

+ taxes & licensing

165,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8186682
  VIN: KMHDH4AH1GU607853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,751 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL- INFO COMING SOON, MUST SEE ECONOMY VEHICLE

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

CARFAX AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST 

CALL FOR CASH PRICE.

Certification and e-testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. ***
Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

