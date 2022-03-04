$20,880+ tax & licensing
$20,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited Adventure Edition
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,880
+ taxes & licensing
113,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8523983
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG359208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2016 Price: $20,880 Make: Hyundai Santa Fe Model: Santa Fe AWD LIMITED **ADVENTURE EDITION**
Kms: 113,084kms
Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED ADVENTURE EDITION with only 113,084kms!! For the affordable price of only 20,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Brand new tires and brakes, Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and economy. Fully loaded vehicle, pano roof, AWD, LEATHER SEATS ADVENTURE EDITION. Attractive features like heated seats, AWD, heated steering wheel Bluetooth connectivity and many more features.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
