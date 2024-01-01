Menu
*AWD* *7 SEATER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS* 

Safety Certified included in Price |

Year :2016
Price: $10,880
Make: Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Kms: 189,820

Sport empire cars
Offering a beautiful 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD with only 189,820kms!! For the affordable price of only $10,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, power steering and much much more. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

189,820 KM

$10,880

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

11977356

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6GU136111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,820 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD* *7 SEATER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS* 
Safety Certified included in Price |
Year :2016Price: $10,880Make: Hyundai Santa Fe XLKms: 189,820
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD with only 189,820kms!! For the affordable price of only $10,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, power steering and much much more. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL