$10,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Premium
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Premium
Location
Sport Empire - Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6GU136111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189,820 KM
Vehicle Description
*AWD* *7 SEATER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS*
Safety Certified included in Price |
Year :2016Price: $10,880Make: Hyundai Santa Fe XLKms: 189,820
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD with only 189,820kms!! For the affordable price of only $10,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, power steering and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Email Sport Empire - Car Sales
Sport Empire - Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$10,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire - Car Sales
-
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL