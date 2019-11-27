Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,163KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382907
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8GH286736
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA 2.4L GL, Very Clean Car. Back Up Camera... $14,999.00***


You're going to love this 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL. Single Owner, No Accident  


Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL  with a 2.4L4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.


Features: 2016 VW Jetta  comes fully equipped with  all the luxurious fetures. Black Exterior with Black Interior , heated seats, Power seats, Bluetooth compatiable, Power mirrors, adaptive cruise Control and much more...


.CERTIFIED/EMISSION/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14,999.00


 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this


* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!


* Car Proof Report Available!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit


* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


*Please contact us for more info.


 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 


 2 year power train warranty


 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5


WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM


 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

