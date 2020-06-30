+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech. One owner, low mileage, excellent condition, very well kept, clean inside out, runs and drive great. Silver exterior on black leather interior, heated seats, both front and back, heated steering wheel, power seats, bluetooth, auxiliary input, apple car play, android auto, USB port, navigation, panoramic sunroof, lane departure sensor, blind spot sensor, parking sensor, alloy wheels, fog lights, bug deflector and much more.
Mileage: 55520 km
Price: $17995
Financing is available, rates starting at 4.99 O.A.C.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7