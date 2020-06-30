Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

55,034 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5321036
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF3GH393738

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,034 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech. One owner, low mileage, excellent condition, very well kept, clean inside out, runs and drive great. Silver exterior on black leather interior, heated seats, both front and back, heated steering wheel, power seats, bluetooth, auxiliary input, apple car play, android auto, USB port, navigation, panoramic sunroof, lane departure sensor, blind spot sensor, parking sensor, alloy wheels, fog lights, bug deflector and much more.

Mileage: 55520 km
Price: $17995

Financing is available, rates starting at 4.99 O.A.C.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 155,300 KM
$19,595 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 148,611 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 74,278 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory