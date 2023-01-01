Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

84,775 KM

Details Description

$22,480

+ tax & licensing
$22,480

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/ Turbo Technology Package, Nav

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/ Turbo Technology Package, Nav

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$22,480

+ taxes & licensing

84,775KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9612169
  Stock #: V-72875
  VIN: KMHTC6AE8GU287989

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Temperature Control w/Auto Defog, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Option Group 04, Panoramic Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium, Rear Parking Sensors, Turbo Technology Package 04. CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Matte Gray Metallic 2016 Hyundai Veloster 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch I4 3D Hatchback Turbo FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in BC. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. Reviews: * Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

