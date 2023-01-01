$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2016 Infiniti Q50
3.0t AWD, Twin Turbo, Sunroof, Navi, Bose Sound!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
- Listing ID: 9744292
- Stock #: P06A5049T
- VIN: JN1EV7AR9GM343196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hagane Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,038 KM
Vehicle Description
$123 Weekly with $0 Down for 60 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Bose Sound System - Drive Modes (Sport, Personal, Standard, Eco, Snow) - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Start - Drive Memory Seat
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - Twin Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 60 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
