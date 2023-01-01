Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Infiniti Q50

78,038 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0t AWD, Twin Turbo, Sunroof, Navi, Bose Sound!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0t AWD, Twin Turbo, Sunroof, Navi, Bose Sound!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9744292
  2. 9744292
  3. 9744292
  4. 9744292
  5. 9744292
  6. 9744292
  7. 9744292
  8. 9744292
  9. 9744292
  10. 9744292
  11. 9744292
  12. 9744292
  13. 9744292
  14. 9744292
  15. 9744292
  16. 9744292
  17. 9744292
  18. 9744292
  19. 9744292
  20. 9744292
  21. 9744292
  22. 9744292
  23. 9744292
  24. 9744292
  25. 9744292
  26. 9744292
  27. 9744292
  28. 9744292
  29. 9744292
  30. 9744292
  31. 9744292
  32. 9744292
  33. 9744292
  34. 9744292
  35. 9744292
  36. 9744292
  37. 9744292
  38. 9744292
  39. 9744292
  40. 9744292
  41. 9744292
  42. 9744292
  43. 9744292
  44. 9744292
  45. 9744292
  46. 9744292
  47. 9744292
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744292
  • Stock #: P06A5049T
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9GM343196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hagane Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5049T
  • Mileage 78,038 KM

Vehicle Description

$123 Weekly with $0 Down for 60 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Bose Sound System - Drive Modes (Sport, Personal, Standard, Eco, Snow) - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Start - Drive Memory Seat

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - Twin Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 60 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2021 Volkswagen Pass...
 65,071 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 69,128 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 62,587 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory