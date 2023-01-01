Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

128,870 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10180365
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS5GW358414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Panoramic Sun Roof | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 8.4 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for only $17,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8.4  inch Nav touch screen, Premium sound system, Panoramic Sunroof and back up camera, dual zone climate controls, power drivers and passenger heated seats, automatic high beam and much more. 

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

