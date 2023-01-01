2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10492101

10492101 VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW354240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.