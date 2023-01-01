Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

164,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1696082026
  2. 1696082033
  3. 1696082041
  4. 1696082048
  5. 1696082055
  6. 1696082062
  7. 1696082068
  8. 1696082074
  9. 1696082081
  10. 1696082087
  11. 1696082094
  12. 1696082101
  13. 1696082107
  14. 1696082113
  15. 1696082121
  16. 1696082127
  17. 1696082134
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492101
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW354240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Panoramic Sun Roof | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 8.4 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for only $14,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8.4  inch touch screen, Premium sound system, Panoramic Sunroof and back up camera, dual zone climate controls, power drivers and passenger heated seats, automatic high beam and much more. 

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 134,320 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 82,320 KM
$52,880 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 69,600 KM
$20,788 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory