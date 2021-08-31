Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

112,586 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7669060
  • Stock #: P06A1381T
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS7GW316131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A1381T
  • Mileage 112,586 KM

Vehicle Description

**3.2L Pentastar Variable Value Valve Timing V6 Engine with Engine Start/Stop System + Dual Bright Exhaust Tips + Command View Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof** $81 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Dual Bright Exhaust Tips - Select Terrain Mode - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.2L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

